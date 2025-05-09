Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Rubber Duck Armada
Rubber Duck Armada
A fun clicker-game that's all about rubber ducks
Visit
Upvote 88
A fun clicker-game that's all about rubber ducks.
Free
Launch tags:
Free Games
•
Games
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Built with
Show more
Show more
About this launch
Rubber Duck Armada
A fun clicker-game that's all about rubber ducks
Follow
88
Points
5
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Rubber Duck Armada by
Rubber Duck Armada
was hunted by
Thomas Schranz ⛄️
in
Free Games
,
Games
. Made by
David Pfluegl
. Featured on May 10th, 2025.
Rubber Duck Armada
is not rated yet. This is Rubber Duck Armada's first launch.