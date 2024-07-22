Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
This is the latest launch from Daily.co
See Daily.co’s 8 previous launches →
Home
Product
RTVI-AI Open Standard
RTVI-AI Open Standard
Make an AI voice chat app in 21 lines of JavaScript
Visit
Upvote 25
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
RTVI-AI is a new open standard for Real-time Voice and Video Inference. Open source reference JavaScript and React SDKs are available today, with iOS, Android and other platform SDKS coming soon.
Launched in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
Audio
by
Daily.co
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
Daily.co
Real-time video infrastructure for developers
45
reviews
381
followers
Follow for updates
RTVI-AI Open Standard by
Daily.co
was hunted by
Rajiv Ayyangar
in
Open Source
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Audio
. Made by
kwindla
,
nina k
and
varun
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Daily.co
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 44 users. It first launched on October 30th, 2017.
Upvotes
25
Comments
8
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report