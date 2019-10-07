Discussion
An
Maker
rssapi.net is live! 🎉🎉🎉 RSS-Feeds are a great way to get Articles, News, etc. from a website. But parsing & integrating RSS-Feeds into your own Website or App is hard. I want to change that. That's why I built an API for developers which automatically converts RSS-Feeds to easily parsable JSON. The best thing? It not only works with RSS-Feeds but also with the wide-spread ATOM-Feed Format and the recently introduced JSON-Feed Format! ✌️ But I haven't mentioned the main feature yet: automatic Feed subscriptions! You can call the API with different Feeds (RSS, ATOM and JSON-feeds work) and your server will receive a webhook whenever there are new entries in a Feed! Everything automatically! You can easily subscribe to hundreds or even thousands of different Feeds! You don't have to set up cron-jobs anymore! You don't need to somehow find out which entries in the Feed you have already processed and which are new. Just use the API to subscribe to a Feed and you are done! If you have any questions, don't hesistate to write a comment right here on Product Hunt or message me on Twitter! I'll be happy to help! Greetings, An
