Jaime Burbano
Hi Product Hunters! I’m Jaime, the creator of Routine Breakers 👋 One of the main reasons why people do not travel to other countries is the price 🤑 So, I really want to change that. Routine Breakers is a membership site where you find money-saving opportunities to travel more. I have partnered with travel companies to save you money on travel insurance, travel clothing, travel bags, and accommodation. Additionally, travel agents post very cheap flights from Berlin to amazing destinations, saving up to €600 per ticket. I believe traveling doesn't have to be expensive, so I want everyone who visits Routine Breakers to realize that they can travel to amazing destinations for much less than they thought. I’d love to get some feedback and I’m happy to answer any questions. Have a great day! P.S. If your departure city is Berlin and want to travel more, here is an exclusive 10% discount code: PRODUCTHUNT (expires in 72 hours)
Congrats Jaime! I have been using Routine Breakers for the last month as part of RB beta users and I bought a flight already! :D I’m going to Santiago de Chile in October 🙌 If you are serious about traveling more, you should join Routine Breakers!
@maria_eugenia_coral_lopez WOW! Thanks for the comment Maria. I hope you have great time in Chile! Send me some photos afterwards 😍
