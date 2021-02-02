Routable for NetSuite

  1. Home
Routable is the simplest way to send and receive B2B payments, enabling the right bills to get approved by the right decision makers without delays.
We now have a real time 2-way sync with Oracle NetSuite which allows us to help companies from seed to IPO.
Omri Mor
Maker
Co-founder, Routable
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 I’m Omri Mor, Co-founder and CEO of Routable. I’m super excited to announce that Routable, the simplest way for companies to send B2B payments, can now integrate with Oracle NetSuite! 🎉 Other AP tools require you to painfully upload transaction data, or replicate intricate processes in NetSuite that already exist elsewhere; so much that our data shows that many teams spend 40% of their time reconciling records between other AP software and NetSuite. We solve for this with a bi-directional, real-time sync with NetSuite, no double-data entry required. Here’s what else you can expect from Routable’s Oracle NetSuite integration: ⚡️Two-way sync with NetSuite 🤝 Vendor onboarding and compliance (payment method collection, W-9) 👥 Vendor management (contacts, communication, and more) ✨A white-labeled payment experience to let your business brand shine ✅ Unlimited approval rules 🎮 Access controls to loop in all your teams (Finance, Operations, Engineering, Support, and more) 👍 A clear paper trail of team member and vendor actions I hope you enjoy our latest update. Request a demo and we will waive your fees for the first 30 days >> https://offers.routable.com/ph
