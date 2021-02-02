Routable for NetSuite

discussion
Omri Mor
MakerCo-founder, Routable
Hi ProductHunt! 👋 I’m Omri Mor, Co-founder and CEO of Routable. I’m super excited to announce that Routable, the simplest way for companies to send B2B payments, can now integrate with Oracle NetSuite! 🎉 Other AP tools require you to painfully upload transaction data, or replicate intricate processes in NetSuite that already exist elsewhere; so much that our data shows that many teams spend 40% of their time reconciling records between other AP software and NetSuite. We solve for this with a bi-directional, real-time sync with NetSuite, no double-data entry required. Here’s what else you can expect from Routable’s Oracle NetSuite integration: ⚡️Two-way sync with NetSuite 🤝 Vendor onboarding and compliance (payment method collection, W-9) 👥 Vendor management (contacts, communication, and more) ✨A white-labeled payment experience to let your business brand shine ✅ Unlimited approval rules 🎮 Access controls to loop in all your teams (Finance, Operations, Engineering, Support, and more) 👍 A clear paper trail of team member and vendor actions I hope you enjoy our latest update. Request a demo and we will waive your fees for the first 30 days >> https://offers.routable.com/ph
