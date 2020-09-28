  1. Home
RoundlyX

Build wealth in digital assets with spare change roundups 🚀

Invest your spare change roundups into Bitcoin and/or over 30 other digital assets when making everyday purchases! Connect your favorite exchanges to view and manage all of your accounts in one dashboard and roundup into different assets all at the same time.
Andrew Elliott
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We are excited for you to checkout RoundlyX.com. RoundlyX is Mint.com for Digital Assets. It offers a universal software as a service toolset that connects to existing digital asset exchange infrastructure. Our users can manage their digital asset portfolios via one dashboard with access to tools such as; "Roundup Investing" (similar to the hit Acorns app for equity investing but for the digital asset class), curated content, and aggregated services. 🚀 With RoundlyX you can start rounding up your spare change into your favorite digital assets when making everyday purchases. ✅ We support the following exchanges: - Voyager - Kraken - Coinbase - Binance You can manage them all via the RoundlyX dashboard. No more logging into everything separately! We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts on this.
Larry ArleneProduct Growth
As a total novice to crypto investing, I am wondering how much transactactional value is actually required to go into the account on a weekly basis to really make a difference? If I imagine I have $30 of spare change that goes into the account - will that really be enough to do anything?
Ryan ChaliffDentist/Co-Founder of Bride Brite
This looks super interesting for people who want to start passive investing without facing too much risk. I’ll give this a try.
