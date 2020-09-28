discussion
Andrew Elliott
Maker
Hey Product Hunters! We are excited for you to checkout RoundlyX.com. RoundlyX is Mint.com for Digital Assets. It offers a universal software as a service toolset that connects to existing digital asset exchange infrastructure. Our users can manage their digital asset portfolios via one dashboard with access to tools such as; "Roundup Investing" (similar to the hit Acorns app for equity investing but for the digital asset class), curated content, and aggregated services. 🚀 With RoundlyX you can start rounding up your spare change into your favorite digital assets when making everyday purchases. ✅ We support the following exchanges: - Voyager - Kraken - Coinbase - Binance You can manage them all via the RoundlyX dashboard. No more logging into everything separately! We'd love to hear your feedback and thoughts on this.
As a total novice to crypto investing, I am wondering how much transactactional value is actually required to go into the account on a weekly basis to really make a difference? If I imagine I have $30 of spare change that goes into the account - will that really be enough to do anything?
This looks super interesting for people who want to start passive investing without facing too much risk. I’ll give this a try.
