Home
Product
roster
roster
The CRM for your love life
Casual dating made easy. Organize your roster, manage prospects, and track every move with Roster – the app designed for your love life, simplified.
iOS
Funny
Dating
About this launch
roster
The CRM for Your Love Life 💙
roster by
roster
was hunted by
Albert Jo
in
iOS
Funny
Dating
. Made by
Albert Jo
and
Jerremy Stroman
. Featured on January 1st, 2025.
roster
is not rated yet. This is roster's first launch.