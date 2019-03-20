Log InSign up
Rory

Your partner through mid-life

There shouldn't be such a taboo about the menopause. It's perfectly natural and something that half the population goes through. Rory is a platform of products and resources supporting women through midlife by providing accessible, personalized, and thoughtful healthcare.
Erectile pharmacy app Ro launches telehealth service for womenSix months ago, Roman, the cloud pharmacy for erectile dysfunction, dropped the 'man' to become ' Ro.' At the same time, the company raised a monstrous Series A funding round of $88 million and unveiled Zero, a product meant to help people quit smoking, a root cause of ED.
TechCrunch
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)HunterPro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Love seeing a large and well funded company like Ro expanding into women's healthcare. Half the population experience the menopause and yet there is very little by way of support or open dialogue about it.
