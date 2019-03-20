There shouldn't be such a taboo about the menopause. It's perfectly natural and something that half the population goes through. Rory is a platform of products and resources supporting women through midlife by providing accessible, personalized, and thoughtful healthcare.
Emily Snowdon (née Hodgins)HunterPro@emilyjsnowdon · Head Of Operations @ Product Hunt
Love seeing a large and well funded company like Ro expanding into women's healthcare. Half the population experience the menopause and yet there is very little by way of support or open dialogue about it.
