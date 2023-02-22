Products
Home
→
Product
→
Roots
Roots
Send your roots deeper and deeper in search of water 🌳
Visit
Upvote 1
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Play as a seed that sends its roots deeper and deeper to find fresh water. Avoid hazards, explore, upgrade your root and discover what lies below.
Launched in
Free Games
,
Games
,
Plants
by
Roots
About this launch
Roots
Send your roots deeper and deeper in search of water 🌳
0
reviews
1
follower
Follow for updates
Roots by
Roots
was hunted by
Michael Silber
in
Free Games
,
Games
,
Plants
. Featured on February 23rd, 2023.
Roots
is not rated yet. This is Roots's first launch.
