Edward So
Maker
Hello everyone! Thank you @Chrismessina for hunting Roostoo! We are excited to share this fun app on Product Hunt 🎉 Roostoo is a realistic simulator of a crypto exchange for anyone to practice trading. Coming from a university background, we hope to make cryptos less daunting to crypto novices – especially the market can be crazy. We are gamifying crypto trading by working with partners such as university clubs to host mock trading competitions. This app is social – users can view others’ profiles, trade history and compete amongst friends through competitions. Future Direction: We are working to establish a game token ecosystem in the app to reward good traders on Roostoo! We would love any feedback, thank you 😄 🔥P.S. We also launched a Product Hunt Community Mock Trading Challenge on our app, for the community to experience mock trading and contend! Please enter code “MAKER” on app to join. Stay Safe and Happy Indoor Trading!
