Toma Rareş
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm Rareș and I started Roombuddy with the desire to come up with something more creative and interesting for the users. Using our ice-cream configurator, people can find roommates in a more entertaining way. Besides the details of the apartment, such as location, the number of rooms, or rental price, the user can add information about his/her lifestyle, like culinary preferences or waking time & hobbies. Also, the user can add the characteristics he/she would like to meet at his future roommate (smoker, bedtime, etc.). The platform also includes the option of reviews where friends or former roommates can give more details about you. How roombuddy match works: 1. Enter your account - You have to register here (https://www.roombuddy.co/en/regi...) 2. Set up your ice-cream! - Choose a cone, a flavor, and a topping 3. See the result - A list of people who configured their ice-cream will appear at the bottom of the page with a matching percentage. 4. Share it with friends - Share it on social media and challenge your friends to set up their own ice-cream! What makes this platform different: - Roombuddy Match 🍦 - Specific user characteristics & hobbies ✅ - Reviews ⭐️ Roombuddy is available in 2 languages: 🇺🇸English (https://www.roombuddy.co/en) 🇷🇴Romanian (https://www.roombuddy.co/) Useful links: Roombuddy Match (https://www.roombuddy.co/en/room...) Blog (https://www.roombuddy.co/blog/en) Your feedback counts a lot! Let me know what you think. Any opinion contribute to growing the best roommate finder 🙏🏻
