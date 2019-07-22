Discussion
Edoardo Rainoldi
👋 Hey friends! I'm Ed, a design student from Italy and the founder of rooki.design. I started rooki.design because I’ve been a student for the past 3 years and have been frustrated in finding good and free resources dedicated to young people. There are a lot of interviews, articles and essays that are only targeted to professionals and not to young students, who are not that advanced yet. My goal with rooki.design is to create a single source of information where students can get all the support they need, for free. On top of that, I would love for the industry to switch its focus to young people instead of seniors, hiring interns and mentoring them instead of only looking at people with 20 years of experience. What will you find on rooki.design: 🎙️ Intimate interviews with design leaders catered for students 📚 Articles and free learning resources 🔤 Free featured fonts 👩🎓 Students showcase with the best students we can find We also launched our own design student awards thanks in partnership with Awwwards and the FWA, who are offering a free submission to their awards (worth $140) to every “Rooki of the week”! 🎙️ FEATURED INTERVIEWS 🎙️ - Tobias Van Schneider @vanschneider - Jenny Johannesson @chopse - Liam Spradlin @liamspradlin from Google - Katerina Limpitsouni @ninalimpi from unDraw.co - Kevin Clark @vernalkick from Shopify - Marco Coppeto from Ueno - Kyle McDowell from Fantasy Interactive and many more to come! Please share with the design students you know and let me know below what you think of the platform. I would appreciate any feedback since I'm a rooki after all! ❤️ 👐 Follow our journey on social media 👐 - Twitter - Instagram - Weekly newsletter
