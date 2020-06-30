Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Ben Cunningham
Maker
I started this project because I wanted an easier way to navigate the sea of data surrounding COVID-19. My top priority was to quickly be able to check on the places my friends and family live to see how things are going. Right now the best data is split across several different datasets, some of which don't have any interface at all. As an engineer and designer, I set out to build something that's fast, useful, and consumer friendly. Let me know what you think.
UpvoteShare