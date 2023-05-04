Products
Home
→
Product
→
Roketfy
Ranked #5 for today
Roketfy
The best marketplace listing optimization tool for Etsy
Visit
Upvote 119
50% Discount for PH
•
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Roketfy is an innovative and data-driven platform that provides smart tools and services to help Etsy sellers boost their sales.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
by
Roketfy
About this launch
Roketfy
The Best Marketplace Listing Optimization Tool for Etsy
9
reviews
176
followers
Follow for updates
Roketfy by
Roketfy
was hunted by
Şahin Seçil
in
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
E-Commerce
. Made by
Aria Johnson
,
Tuğra Avcı
,
Mehmet Talha Şişman
,
Emre Güzeldal - Roketfy
,
Rustem Ramadan
,
Büşra Selim
,
Mustafa Berk Arslan
,
Mustafa Kemal Karataş
,
Ahmet Durmuşoglu
and
Şahin Seçil
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
Roketfy
is rated
5/5 ★
by 9 users. This is Roketfy's first launch.
Upvotes
119
Comments
40
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#30
Report