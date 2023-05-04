Products
Ranked #5 for today

Roketfy

The best marketplace listing optimization tool for Etsy

Roketfy is an innovative and data-driven platform that provides smart tools and services to help Etsy sellers boost their sales.
Launched in
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
E-Commerce
 by
Roketfy
About this launch
Roketfy
9reviews
176
followers
Roketfy by
Roketfy
was hunted by
Şahin Seçil
in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, E-Commerce. Made by
Aria Johnson
,
Tuğra Avcı
,
Mehmet Talha Şişman
,
Emre Güzeldal - Roketfy
,
Rustem Ramadan
,
Büşra Selim
,
Mustafa Berk Arslan
,
Mustafa Kemal Karataş
,
Ahmet Durmuşoglu
and
Şahin Seçil
. Featured on May 10th, 2023.
is rated 5/5 by 9 users. This is Roketfy's first launch.
Upvotes
119
Vote chart
Comments
40
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#30