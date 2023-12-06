Products
roger-roger
roger-roger
Your app for spontaneous meet-ups
Meet roger-roger, your app for spontaneous meet-ups📍✨. Connect in real-time for coffee, surprise visits, and more. It brings friends closer, turning days into adventures. Embrace the unexpected with roger-roger. Ready for today's journey?
Launched in
Android
Meetings
Maps
roger-roger
Support is great. Feedback is even better.
"Ideas, thought, feedback - we welcome them all as it helps us shape the product :)"
The makers of roger-roger
About this launch
roger-roger
engineered serendipity
roger-roger by
roger-roger
was hunted by
Nimesh
in
Android
,
Meetings
,
Maps
. Made by
Nimesh
and
James Potter
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
roger-roger
is not rated yet. This is roger-roger's first launch.
22
4
-
-
