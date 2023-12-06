Products
roger-roger

Your app for spontaneous meet-ups

Meet roger-roger, your app for spontaneous meet-ups📍✨. Connect in real-time for coffee, surprise visits, and more. It brings friends closer, turning days into adventures. Embrace the unexpected with roger-roger. Ready for today's journey?
Launched in
Android
Meetings
Maps
Support is great. Feedback is even better.

"Ideas, thought, feedback - we welcome them all as it helps us shape the product :)"

roger-roger by
was hunted by
Nimesh
in Android, Meetings, Maps. Made by
Nimesh
and
James Potter
. Featured on December 13th, 2023.
is not rated yet. This is roger-roger's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
4
Day rank
-
Week rank
-