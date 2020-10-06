discussion
Calum Webb
Hunter
Community & Social at Product Hunt
I've been using Rodeo for a couple of months now and it's honestly been one of the best apps I've used for casual chats with friends. We all plan calls and virtual catch-up's with friends over WhatsApp, Zoom etc. but it always feels like such an effort and something you need to heavily plan, which is never something you want to feel when you just want to hang out with friends. Rodeo totally addresses this by having unobtrusive notifications to let you know when your friends are around to chat. Also, the ability to form groups of friends and communities on Rodeo is brilliant, also allowing you to schedule conversations, topics or gaming sessions where your friends can opt-in to be notified when conversations are starting. Massive fan of Rodeo and all that @midaskwant is doing with it, glad to see it go live today 🥳
