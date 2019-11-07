Deals
Rocksete
Rocksete
Retro keyboard with built-in JBL speakers
Productivity
Crowdfunding
+ 1
✅ Built-in JBL Speakers⠀
✅ Martin LED Lighting⠀
✅ Typewriter Inspired Mechanical keyboard⠀
✅ Dual Mode
an hour ago
This keyboard is futuristic and vintage - Future Blink
This is perfect gift for your "old soul" friend.
The mechanical keyboard that revs like a car when turned on
Rocksete is a mechanical keyboard that has a flip up stand that can hold any touch screen device. The JBL wireless speakers and general sound quality are highlights; the revving engine sound, not so much.
Discussion
1 Review
5.0/5
Skott Lyuis
Too big a price for me(
