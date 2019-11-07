Log InSign up
Rocksete

Retro keyboard with built-in JBL speakers

✅ Built-in JBL Speakers⠀
✅ Martin LED Lighting⠀
✅ Typewriter Inspired Mechanical keyboard⠀
✅ Dual Mode
This keyboard is futuristic and vintage - Future BlinkThis is perfect gift for your "old soul" friend.
The mechanical keyboard that revs like a car when turned onRocksete is a mechanical keyboard that has a flip up stand that can hold any touch screen device. The JBL wireless speakers and general sound quality are highlights; the revving engine sound, not so much.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review5.0/5
Skott Lyuis
Skott Lyuis
Too big a price for me(
