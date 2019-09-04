Home
Ship
Makers
Deals
Radio
All Jobs
Remote Jobs
Post a Job
Ask
Events
Upcoming
Collections
Topics
Newsletter
Time Travel
Advertising
Post a Job
Promoted Products
Apps
About
Branding
FAQ
Pro tips
Terms of Service
Privacy Policy
Cookie Policy
Blog
Log In
Home
→
RocketBody 2.0
RocketBody 2.0
RocketBody uses ECG to create AI-based workouts for you
iPhone
Apple Watch
+ 2
get it
UPVOTE
6
We came back with newly implemented features: smart onboarding to make it faster and easier to dive into our app, new branded video tutorials for exercises, personalized workout plans to match your goals, and a simplified and attractive interface.
Tweet
Share
Embed
Featured
an hour ago
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Yes
No
No reviews yet
💬
Be the first to comment
Send