Kenzo Fong
MakerCEO & Co-founder at Rock
Hi everyone 👋 and 🙏 @chrismessina for hunting us! I'm @kenzofong and I co-founded Rock with @limpub to solve challenges we saw while managing distributed teams at Google, Uber, and Bytedance. We're super excited to share Rock with the Product Hunt community today! 🏢 The problem Now that every team is a distributed team the challenges we saw are being felt by a lot more people. People are in way more meetings, work longer hours than ever before, and have difficulty disconnecting because communication still mostly happens in real-time (just like in the office 🏢 ). Communication should instead be asynchronous by default, synchronous when needed. But it’s difficult to combine the two as it involves constant switching between different apps, so most teams default to real-time, all the time. 🤘 It's time to Rock Rock is a multi-modal collaboration tool that combines synchronous and asynchronous ways of communicating. This makes it super-easy to pick and choose if you want to send a message, create a task, share a file, or start a Zoom meeting. Think of Rock as a combo of Slack & Trello but specifically built to make distributed teams more productive. Since November, teams from Denmark to Kenya and everywhere 🏖️🏛️ ⛰️ in between have started using Rock to run their startups, marketing campaigns, school projects, and a bunch of other things. We are a distributed team ourselves with people spread across 10 countries and 7 time zones, so we know the challenges really well and are highly-motivated to get this right (even if just for our own sanity 😊). 😎 Cool features 1) Mini-apps: we think of tasks, notes and files as "mini-apps" in Rock. Rock was set up so new mini-apps can be added over time to make Rock even more useful. These mini-apps are fully-integrated into a space and come with a rich UI vs. just chat bot-like integrations. 2) @ mention anything: as messages, tasks, notes, and files are all connected, you can @ mention a task, note or file in the same way you can @ mention a person. This allows anyone to easily see exactly what you’re talking about. 3) More coming! -- see below for how to get early access 😊 👉 We want you! We are on a mission to enable anyone to work from anywhere 🌎 and would love to get feedback from the Product Hunt community! 🚀🚀🚀 Anyone can sign up for Rock and get unlimited spaces, messages and tasks for free but as a special & limited Product Hunt promo -- you can use promo code “producthunt21” to get 12-months of our Pro tier for free (~$60) 🎉💰💥. This gets you additional storage and, more importantly 🥁, early access to some cool new features we are building! We are very curious to hear what everybody thinks and which features we should build next, so let us know by signing up for Rock and pinging us in the Rock Team space. -- Kenzo, Ming and the rest of the Rock team PS. To redeem this promo -- sign up for Rock at rock.so/producthunt and then add the promo code on your user profile page (top left, click on your avatar).
