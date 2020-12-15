discussion
Adrian E. Garcia
MakerI pay you to block spam calls w RoboCash
Shoutout to Miriam for hunting us and guiding us through the PH process! Hi all! Our mission is to solve the spam problem & create environments where everyday folks are paid for their data in real-time. We create trust by using game theory to filter unwanted calls/messages without using audio/message analysis or pattern detection. Privacy-enabled! Calls from non-contacts are authenticated with a refundable nanopayment & a time-based trigger that begins when the call is answered. If an answered call lasts less than 25 seconds, the caller is assumed to be a bad actor, so they forfeit their nanopayment to the call recipient and RoboCash at an 80:20 ratio, respectively. Call times longer than 25 seconds are assumed to involve good actors, so the caller gets a full refund of their deposit. Calls from contacts are whitelisted. You also get an automated payout for every non-contacts call you reject. We've currently made over 2,600 payouts for blocked calls and are looking to make many more! The best part is, we do all of the work for you in the background. Just download the app, signup with your phone number, and relax. Happy to take any questions/comments here. Thanks!
