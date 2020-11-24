Otto
Be mindful while working
Ben
Maker
Design/Dev @designcodeio / Maker
Hey, Product Hunt! It's been a while since I launched anything on Product Hunt. I've been wanting to scratch the itch of launching something again for the past few months now. And here I am, launching a new product. I've been working on this for the past few weeks on and off during my spare time. About the Product I usually get distracted a lot while working or doing anything in general and I wanted to do something about it. So I made a Pomodoro timer and a website blocker to help me stay mindful about the actions I take. The chrome extension is called Otto and it's here to help you. Otto introduces a simple point-based reward system, in this case, its health points. Every time you visit a blocked website while you are working, Otto's health depletes. And every time you complete a session successfully, Otto regains health. The idea behind the gamified system is to make work a bit more fun and also to remind you every action has a price. Features - Work/Break timer - Block sites - Point-based reward system - Insights (soon) I've got a few more features on the roadmap, I'll update this post when they're live. Found bugs? DM me on Twitter (@iamnottheway) Cheers, Ben
@iamnottheway @harowitzblack congrats ! Cool concept , the Otto reminds me of tamogotchi but based on internet behaviour
Lovely illustrations 👌
Congrats, Ben!! love the idea 🤟🤟
Love the illustrations! Looks really cool, any chance of a firefox version? 😊
Congrats @harowitzblack Beautiful design and lovely illustration 😍