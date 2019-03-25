Log InSign up
Robinhood Snacks brings you digestible and easy to understand financial news you’ll enjoy. We’ll break down some of the trends and top stories shaping markets to help keep you informed about the news that affects your finances, decisions, and lives.
Robinhood Acquires MarketSnacks to Bring You Financial News﻿We're thrilled to announce our acquisition of the media company MarketSnacks, a top-rated daily financial news podcast and newsletter. Today, we're re-launching these products as Robinhood Snacks. As part of the acquisition, MarketSnacks Co-Founders Jack Kramer and Nick Martell are joining us as Managing Editors of News.
Exclusive: Robinhood Made Its First Acquisition Ever - And It's a Financial NewsletterThe popular, millennial-focused newsletter MarketSnacks is joining Robinhood.
Ryan Hoover
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Snacks looks like a strong competitor to Finimize which has focused on serving a similar demographic with financial and investment news/guidance. This is Robinhood's first acquisition (with likely many more to come). New game: Who will Robinhood acquire next?
Erwin James Will
Erwin James Will@ejameswill · Software Engineer
@rrhoover I think Truebill or a similar service will be next
Jake Mor
Jake Mor@jakemor · Moonset Labs
@rrhoover speaking of news — what's going on with Sip?
