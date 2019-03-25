Robinhood Snacks
Robinhood Snacks brings you digestible and easy to understand financial news you’ll enjoy. We’ll break down some of the trends and top stories shaping markets to help keep you informed about the news that affects your finances, decisions, and lives.
Hunter
Ryan HooverPro@rrhoover · Founder, Product Hunt
Snacks looks like a strong competitor to Finimize which has focused on serving a similar demographic with financial and investment news/guidance. This is Robinhood's first acquisition (with likely many more to come). New game: Who will Robinhood acquire next?
Erwin James Will@ejameswill · Software Engineer
@rrhoover I think Truebill or a similar service will be next
Jake Mor@jakemor · Moonset Labs
@rrhoover speaking of news — what's going on with Sip?
