Robinhood Acquires MarketSnacks to Bring You Financial News

﻿We're thrilled to announce our acquisition of the media company MarketSnacks, a top-rated daily financial news podcast and newsletter. Today, we're re-launching these products as Robinhood Snacks. As part of the acquisition, MarketSnacks Co-Founders Jack Kramer and Nick Martell are joining us as Managing Editors of News.