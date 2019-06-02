Log InSign up
Robin Travel

Finds right information to navigate smoothly in a new city

Unlock and build value within the travel space, serving major cities by connecting travellers & local service providers, through a unique platform. We want to create a personalised and frictionless travel experience, so that travelling can be seamlessly.
Pål Ohna BørdeMaker@paul_borde · CEO & Founder of Robin
I find travelling a hassle when you arrive in a foreign city. Maybe Uber doesn't exist, TripAdvisor doesn't help me find the right restaurant and I am lost about what to do.
