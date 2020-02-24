  1. Home
Robin the Robot

Helps children beat loneliness and isolation in hospitals

Robin is a friendly robot that expresses emotions and builds interactive dialogues with children. By engaging them in play and peer-to-peer conversations, Robin reduces their feeling of loneliness and mitigates their stress during their hospital stay.
Karén Khachikyan
Hey everyone, we've developed Robin- the first "emotionally intelligent" companion to be launched on Product Hunt. Robin helps children undergo medical treatments without feeling stressed or sad. After detecting the child's emotional state, Robin delivers personalized content to make a child happier. Do you want to make Robin happy? Then please share some love for the support.
Ashot Arzumanyan
Robin is an awesome dude also in pediatric dentistry. My kids love Robin :)
Karén Khachikyan
@ashotarzumanyan thanks Ashot. We are always glad to hear that kids love Robin)
Harutyun Nahapetyan
Such a great idea ! You make a real impact, thank you guys !
Sykes Mary
Such a great idea! Thank you Karén! I was wondering if you have tested Robin in hospitals, what was the reaction?
Karén Khachikyan
Hi Mary, thanks for the feedback! Children's reaction was indeed adorable. Due to psychological approach, Robin managed to talk some of them into starting to eat, engaged in funny conversations. As an appreciation Robin got paintings as gifts))
Lilit Dallakyan
Robin is the cutest, most calming and charming robot that helps kids get through tough medical procedures. Need Robin for adults too :)
Karén Khachikyan
@lilit_dallakyan Hi Lilit! Thank you for your feedback! We also consider making companion robots for elderly people in the future.
