Robin the Robot
Helps children beat loneliness and isolation in hospitals
Karén Khachikyan
Maker
Hey everyone, we've developed Robin- the first "emotionally intelligent" companion to be launched on Product Hunt. Robin helps children undergo medical treatments without feeling stressed or sad. After detecting the child's emotional state, Robin delivers personalized content to make a child happier. Do you want to make Robin happy? Then please share some love for the support.
Robin is an awesome dude also in pediatric dentistry. My kids love Robin :)
@ashotarzumanyan thanks Ashot. We are always glad to hear that kids love Robin)
Such a great idea ! You make a real impact, thank you guys !
@harutyun_nahapetyan1 thank you too Harutyun
Such a great idea! Thank you Karén! I was wondering if you have tested Robin in hospitals, what was the reaction?
Hi Mary, thanks for the feedback! Children's reaction was indeed adorable. Due to psychological approach, Robin managed to talk some of them into starting to eat, engaged in funny conversations. As an appreciation Robin got paintings as gifts))
Robin is the cutest, most calming and charming robot that helps kids get through tough medical procedures. Need Robin for adults too :)
@lilit_dallakyan Hi Lilit! Thank you for your feedback! We also consider making companion robots for elderly people in the future.