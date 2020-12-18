discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Harry Stebbings
Hunter
Podcast Host @ The Twenty Minute VC
Team, so excited to hunt Roadtrip for the ProductHunt community! Not only do I love the vision for the product, but I'm also an angel investor in the company. Music and podcasts are better when shared with friends, and on Roadtrip you can listen to music, talk, chat and create playlists together. You all know I'm a fan of audio, and Roadtrip is one of the few investments I've made in this space.
Share