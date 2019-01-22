Roadmap v.1.0

Reviews
Aaron O'Leary
How does this differ from other project management solutions?
Farzad Ban
Hi Product Hunters, We've missed you! It was 1,5 year ago we launched our Roadmap Beta here on Product Hunt. And thanks to your support, we made it to the product of the month in 2017. During all this time, we've been working with thousands of teams to create a solution that empowers teams to prioritize their tasks with clarity, manage their workload with transparency and track their progress with just a glance. Today, my team and I are proud to officially announce the release of Roadmap v1 right here on Product Hunt. As always, I'm available throughout the day to answer your questions. Excited!
