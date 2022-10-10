Products
Roadly
Roadly
Announce new features with a public roadmap
Roadly is designed for all software companies who would like to communicate and announce new product features in a public and transparent way.
Launched in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
by
Roadly
About this launch
Roadly
Announce new features with a public roadmap
Roadly by
Roadly
was hunted by
Thomas Hinsenkamp
in
Customer Success
,
Customer Communication
,
Marketing
. Made by
Thomas Hinsenkamp
. Featured on October 10th, 2022.
Roadly
is not rated yet. This is Roadly's first launch.
