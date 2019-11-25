Road to Scale
300+ curated content items for every stage of your startup
#4 Product of the DayToday
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
3 Reviews
Bram Kanstein (@bramk)
Maker
👋What's up Product Hunt! Today I'm launching a fun project that I've built without code. Using Carrd, Zapier, Airtable, Google Sheets & Gmail. Nowadays there’s a lot of startup related content around the web. But it’s difficult to navigate what to read, watch or listen to. Because in every stage of your startup journey there is different kinds of relevant content you can consume and draw inspiration from. That’s a problem I’ve been wanting to solve :) So today I’m launching Road to Scale 🚀 It’s a curated knowledge library with 300+ content items for every stage of your startup journey. So whether you're just starting out with your idea or scaling like crazy, Road to scale has got your back with insightful, practical and useful knowledge you can apply to your startup. I hope you like it, thanks for checking it out 😎🖖
Upvote (7)Share
This is pretty cool. I wonder if you have considered crowdsourcing new resources on thee topics via a submission form like Typeform. Could be a cool way for qualified people to distribute content and for you to source new / non-obvious resources. Edit: found it. :P Very excited for Nocodemvp by the way :)
Upvote (2)Share
@avery_schrader I was just typing a reply about the submission button on the top right ;)
@itsjeremiahs thanks Jeremiah!
This is just another tool for plugging in your NoCode MVP course. It's ironic how I knew about it by just reading the email before I even got to ths page on PH.
@faisal_hassanx You know what, you're totally right! I believe in giving away value before asking anything in return - I researched, read, bookmarked and ordered all the content, so you don't have to. I hope you like it 😎
@rrhoover It's not fair to send this as a mass email as it's not a featured product. We expect featured products in our inboxes and not some product made my one of your ex employees. This is completely biased and I thought you guys were against this. I did not subscribe to your newsletter so we could get emails when your ex employees launch products. Is that how it works?
@rrhoover @faisal_hassanx You probably got an email because you're one of my 9511 followers here on PH - you can unsubscribe/turn off those emails in your settings. Not sure why you're commenting like this. Have a nice day!