Home
Product
Riveter
AI for spreadsheets - replace hours of manual work.
Riveter brings AI prompting and labeling to spreadsheets. Enrich thousands of rows of data in minutes with ChatGPT-like prompts.
Free Options
Productivity
Spreadsheets
Artificial Intelligence
About this launch
Riveter (YC F24)
AI for spreadsheets - replace hours of manual work.
Riveter by
Riveter (YC F24)
was hunted by
Abby Grills
in
Productivity
,
Spreadsheets
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Abby Grills
and
Erica Clark
. Featured on February 11th, 2025.
Riveter (YC F24)
is not rated yet. This is Riveter (YC F24)'s first launch.