Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Launching soon?
Read our pro tips to prepare your hunt
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
We use cookies to improve your experience and anonymously analyze usage.
Learn more in our privacy settings.
No thanks
Accept all cookies
Home
→
Product
→
Rivermate
Ranked #5 for today
Rivermate
Hire remote employees in 150 countries
Visit
Upvote 47
€50 discount for 6 months
•
Payment Required
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Effortlessly hire remote employees in 150 countries 🌍. We take care of global payroll, benefits, taxes and compliance. Onboard in just a few clicks. 6x cheaper than other vendors.
Launched in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
by
Rivermate
About this launch
Rivermate
Hire remote employees in 150 countries
0
reviews
50
followers
Follow for updates
Rivermate by
Rivermate
was hunted by
Lucas Botzen
in
Tech
,
Remote Work
,
Human Resources
. Made by
Lucas Botzen
. Featured on July 5th, 2022.
Rivermate
is not rated yet. This is Rivermate's first launch.
Upvotes
47
Comments
10
Daily rank
#5
Weekly rank
#14
Report