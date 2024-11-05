  • Subscribe
    1. Home
    2. Product
    3. RivalSense
    RivalSense

    RivalSense

    Monitor any company with AI & receive weekly curated updates

    Free Options
    RivalSense monitors companies for you and creates weekly AI-curated email updates. It can be used to monitor: 1️⃣ competitors 2️⃣ key accounts 3️⃣ your own company
    Launched in
    SaaS
    Artificial Intelligence
    Business Intelligence
     by
    RivalSense
    Maker Shoutouts
    We couldn't have built this without...
    Slack
    Figma
    OpenAI API
    About this launch
    RivalSense
    RivalSenseMonitor any company with AI. Receive weekly curated updates.
    0
    reviews
    53
    followers
    RivalSense by
    RivalSense
    was hunted by
    Mārtiņš Vaivars
    in SaaS, Artificial Intelligence, Business Intelligence. Made by
    Mārtiņš Vaivars
    . Featured on November 6th, 2024.
    RivalSense
    is not rated yet. This is RivalSense's first launch.
    Upvotes
    45
    Vote chart
    Comments
    9
    Vote chart
    Day rank
    -
    Week rank
    -