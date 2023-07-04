Products
This is the latest launch from Loopple
See Loopple’s previous launch
Riva Dashboard Tailwind CSS

Riva Dashboard Tailwind CSS

Tailwind CSS dashboard library builder

Introducing Riva Dashboard Tailwind CSS: The ultimate Dashboard Builder that empowers you to create stunning dashboards in minutes. Effortlessly combining style and functionality for a seamless data visualization experience.
Launched in
Design Tools
Developer Tools
 by
Loopple
About this launch
Loopple
LooppleDrag & drop dashboard builder
35reviews
67
followers
Riva Dashboard Tailwind CSS by
Loopple
was hunted by
Toma Rareş
in Design Tools, Developer Tools. Made by
Toma Rareş
. Featured on July 4th, 2023.
Loopple
is rated 5/5 by 35 users. It first launched on October 25th, 2021.
Upvotes
42
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-