Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
How to post?
Sign in
Home
→
Product
→
Ritt
Ritt
The tag-centric file manager
Visit
Upvote 22
Free Options
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Ritt supercharges your file management with the power of tag trees. Organize and retrieve your files with speed and precision. Experience a transformative boost in focus, efficiency, and clarity.
Launched in
Windows
Storage
Artificial Intelligence
by
Ritt
Fireberry
Ad
Free forever crm for startups
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Ritt
The tag-centric file manager
0
reviews
22
followers
Follow for updates
Ritt by
Ritt
was hunted by
Xiaoye Chen
in
Windows
,
Storage
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Xiaoye Chen
. Featured on June 18th, 2024.
Ritt
is not rated yet. This is Ritt's first launch.
Upvotes
22
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report