Rinkoe helps users curate, categorize, and annotate links, making it easy to access and share valuable information. It's perfect for students, researchers, and professionals who need to keep track of numerous resources.
Android
Productivity
Notes
Tailwind CSS
Flutter
MongoDB
FastAPI
Featured on July 16th, 2024.
