Home
Product
Rink
Rink
Simplify app distribution and track traffic sources
Automatically redirect users to the right app store or website based on their device. Simplify app distribution effortlessly.
Launched in
Marketing
Tech
by
Rink: One Link for Your Apps
About this launch
Rink: One Link for Your Apps
Simplify App Distribution and Track Traffic Sources
Rink by
Rink: One Link for Your Apps
was hunted by
Deniz Özcan
in
Marketing
,
Tech
. Made by
Deniz Özcan
. Featured on May 23rd, 2023.
Rink: One Link for Your Apps
is not rated yet. This is Rink: One Link for Your Apps's first launch.
Upvotes
5
Comments
1
Day rank
#54
Week rank
#98
