Products
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AI
No Code
Social Media
E-Commerce
Analytics
All topics
Web3
Design Tools
Developer Tools
Marketing
Finance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
Sign in
Sign up
Home
→
Product
→
Rimo（beta version）
Rimo（beta version）
"Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow." AI’s article revolution
Visit
Upvote 28
Free
Discuss
Collect
Embed
Share
Stats
Rimo is an AI article generation tool for writers, designed to coexist with AI. Let's create a world with Rimo where humans and AI together producing great content. The Beta Version is available for a free throughout January 2024.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
by
Rimo（beta version）
About this launch
Rimo（beta version）
"Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow." AI’s Article Revolution.
0
reviews
31
followers
Follow for updates
Rimo（beta version） by
Rimo（beta version）
was hunted by
riiiiiisha
in
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
Tech
. Made by
riiiiiisha
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Rimo（beta version）
is not rated yet. This is Rimo（beta version）'s first launch.
Upvotes
28
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report