Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rimo
Rimo

Rimo

Talk today, publish tomorrow - AI’s article revolution

Free
Embed
Rimo is an AI article generation tool for writers, designed to coexist with AI. Let's create a world with Rimo where humans and AI together producing great content. The Beta Version is available for a free throughout January 2024.
Launched in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Tech
 by
Rimo（beta version）
About this launch
Rimo（beta version）
Rimo（beta version）"Talk Today, Publish Tomorrow." AI’s Article Revolution.
1review
76
followers
Rimo by
Rimo（beta version）
was hunted by
riiiiiisha
in Productivity, Artificial Intelligence, Tech. Made by
riiiiiisha
. Featured on January 10th, 2024.
Rimo（beta version）
is rated 5/5 by 1 user. This is Rimo（beta version）'s first launch.
Upvotes
63
Vote chart
Comments
12
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-