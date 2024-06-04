Launches
RikiGPT
RikiGPT
The DALL-E of academic research papers
RikiGPT generates academic papers up to 200 pages with one-click, accessing over 200 million sources. Users specify requirements, and it creates unique papers with translations available. It offers access to OpenAI's GPT-4o and streamlines research.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
by
RikiGPT
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Semantic Scholar
15 upvotes
We also use this wonderful tool to find quality academic papers!
QuillBot
127 upvotes
An excellent tool for creating a bibliographic list and checking AI writing
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,300 upvotes
RikiGPT is based on Open AI's newest model ChatGPT 4o!
About this launch
RikiGPT
The DALL-E of Academic research papers
0
reviews
18
followers
Follow for updates
RikiGPT by
RikiGPT
was hunted by
Orti
in
Education
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Orti
. Featured on June 5th, 2024.
RikiGPT
is not rated yet. This is RikiGPT's first launch.
Upvotes
16
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
