RikiGPT

The DALL-E of academic research papers

Free Options
RikiGPT generates academic papers up to 200 pages with one-click, accessing over 200 million sources. Users specify requirements, and it creates unique papers with translations available. It offers access to OpenAI's GPT-4o and streamlines research.
Launched in
Education
Artificial Intelligence
 by
RikiGPT
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Semantic Scholar
Semantic Scholar
15 upvotes
We also use this wonderful tool to find quality academic papers!
QuillBot
QuillBot
127 upvotes
An excellent tool for creating a bibliographic list and checking AI writing
ChatGPT by OpenAI
ChatGPT by OpenAI
7,300 upvotes
RikiGPT is based on Open AI's newest model ChatGPT 4o!
About this launch
