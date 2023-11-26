Products
Coming soon
Coming soon
Check out launches that are coming soon
Product questions
Product questions
Answer the most interesting questions
Launch archive
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Newsletter
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Popular products in...
AINo CodeSocial MediaE-CommerceAnalyticsAll topics
Web3Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsMarketingFinance
Categories
Community
Discussions
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Changelog
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Visit streaks
Visit streaks
The most active community members
Hall of Fame
Hall of Fame
Golden Kitty Awards finalists through the years
Launch Guide
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Collections
Collections
Products curated by the community
Marketplace
Advertise
About
About us
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Riju
Riju

Riju

Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint

Free Options
Embed
Riju is a hyper-fast presentation builder that lets you create stunning presentations in seconds. Say goodbye to boring drag-and-drop and choose from over 100 stunning themes.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Meetings
 by
Riju v0.5
About this launch
Riju v0.5
Riju v0.5Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint
0
reviews
16
followers
Riju by
Riju v0.5
was hunted by
Vignesh Aithal
in Productivity, Marketing, Meetings. Made by
Vignesh Aithal
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Riju v0.5
is not rated yet. This is Riju v0.5's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Vote chart
Comments
7
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-