Home
→
Product
→
Riju
Riju
Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint
Riju is a hyper-fast presentation builder that lets you create stunning presentations in seconds. Say goodbye to boring drag-and-drop and choose from over 100 stunning themes.
Launched in
Productivity
Marketing
Meetings
by
Riju v0.5
About this launch
Riju v0.5
Super fast & easy-to-use alternative to Microsoft PowerPoint
0
reviews
16
followers
Riju by
Riju v0.5
was hunted by
Vignesh Aithal
in
Productivity
,
Marketing
,
Meetings
. Made by
Vignesh Aithal
. Featured on November 27th, 2023.
Riju v0.5
is not rated yet. This is Riju v0.5's first launch.
Upvotes
13
Comments
7
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
