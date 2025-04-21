Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Forums
Forums
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
RightNow AI
This is a launch from RightNow AI
See 1 previous launch
RightNow AI
Vibe Coding for CUDA Engineers
Visit
Upvote 64
Automatically profile, detect bottlenecks, and optimize your CUDA kernels for peak performance with no code required.
Free Options
Launch tags:
Developer Tools
•
Artificial Intelligence
•
No-Code
10% Off
Meet the team
Show more
Show more
Kilo Code for VS Code
Ad
Lightning fast autonomous AI coding agent
Built with
Show more
Show more
Launch discussions
Reviews
About this launch
RightNow AI
Make Your CUDA Code Go Brrrrr!
4.93 out of 5.0
Follow
64
Points
1
Comments
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
RightNow AI by
RightNow AI
was hunted by
Jaber Jaber
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
No-Code
. Made by
Jaber Jaber
. Featured on April 23rd, 2025.
RightNow AI
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 40 users. It first launched on March 7th, 2025.