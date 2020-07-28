Discussion
Paul Smith
Hey folks - after years of hunting, it's great to be a Maker. We're building Ricochet to help sales teams with streamlining and simplifying sales prospecting and research. The future of sales is full-funnel automation, but it's a tough problem to solve. Sales engagement is becoming increasingly easy to automate - amazing platforms like Outreach are optimising these workflows - but outbound lead generation is still time-consuming and costly. Sales teams have consistently told us about the extensions they use for people information and email addresses - but solutions for researching and qualifying businesses are expensive, and often still labour-intensive. We're starting today with our free sales tool, to help every sales professional that spends hours flicking between dozens of browser tabs. This is our MVP so we're still tweaking as we go; we've loads more data sources and features to roll out over the coming weeks, as we start to utilise deep learning and automate these processes. Any questions, please shout. Thanks!
We’ve been using the beta at @nebulalab for the past few weeks and it really has allowed us to speed up research, due diligence, and lead qualification. Companies House integration will be super handy going forward too! Great job team 🚀
@nebulalab @djmckee Thanks Dylan, appreciate your support through the many iterations of Ricochet along the way!
