Rich Finance Tracker
Ranked #5 for today
Rich Finance Tracker
Automate your finance tracking in Notion
It helps people like you track, make, spend, invest and grow money as effectively as possible.
- Never lose track of your finance
- All your accounts in one place
- Build your assets with stocks and crypto
Launched in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Finance
by
Rich Finance Tracker
About this launch
Rich Finance Tracker
Automate your Finance Tracking in Notion
Rich Finance Tracker by
Rich Finance Tracker
was hunted by
James Ebringer
in
Fintech
,
Money
,
Finance
. Made by
James Ebringer
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Rich Finance Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Rich Finance Tracker's first launch.
