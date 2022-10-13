Products
Topics
Browse products through topics
Upcoming products
See what Makers are currently building
Collections
Products curated by the community
Time travel
Most loved products by the community
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, everyday
Web3
Keep up to date with the latest in web3
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support and connect
Stories
Tech news, interviews and tips from Makers
Events
Find the best tech events around the world
Changelog
Release notes from the Product Hunt team
Office hours
Give feedback directly to our product team
Tools
Founder Club
Amazing deals to kickstart your startup
Ship
The toolkit made for Makers
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Jobs
About
About us
Ambassadors
Careers
Apps
FAQs
Advertise
Post a job
Legal
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Rich Finance Tracker
Ranked #5 for today

Rich Finance Tracker

Automate your finance tracking in Notion

Payment Required
It helps people like you track, make, spend, invest and grow money as effectively as possible.

- Never lose track of your finance
- All your accounts in one place
- Build your assets with stocks and crypto
Launched in Fintech, Money, Finance by
Rich Finance Tracker
Mindstone
Ad
Save time, by optimising your information diet
About this launch
Rich Finance TrackerAutomate your Finance Tracking in Notion
0
reviews
8
followers
Rich Finance Tracker by
Rich Finance Tracker
was hunted by
James Ebringer
in Fintech, Money, Finance. Made by
James Ebringer
. Featured on October 14th, 2022.
Rich Finance Tracker
is not rated yet. This is Rich Finance Tracker's first launch.
Upvotes
7
Vote chart
Comments
2
Vote chart
Day rank
#5
Week rank
#175