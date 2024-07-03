Launches
RewriteBar

RewriteBar

Improve your writing in any macOS app with AI help

Enhance your writing in any application using AI. Improve sentences effortlessly in Slack, emails, or a code editor. Works well with tools like Grammarly for better writing.
Writing
Artificial Intelligence
Menu Bar Apps
RewriteBar
About this launch
RewriteBar by
RewriteBar
was hunted by
Mathias Michel
in Writing, Artificial Intelligence, Menu Bar Apps. Made by
Mathias Michel
. Featured on July 17th, 2024.
RewriteBar
is not rated yet. This is RewriteBar's first launch.
