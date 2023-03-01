Products
Home
→
Product
→
Rework AI
Ranked #12 for today
Rework AI
Goodbye tedious hiring and hello to AI-driven recruitment
Free Options
Rework is an AI-Powered Freelance Recruitment platform where companies can connect with experienced Freelance Recruiters who can help them Hire Faster, Cheaper, and Better.
Launched in
Freelance
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
+1 by
Rework
Relicx
About this launch
Rework
India’s 1st AI-Powered HR freelancing platform
Rework AI by
Rework
was hunted by
Rohan Chaubey
in
Freelance
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Ranveer Singh
. Featured on March 10th, 2023.
Rework
is not rated yet. This is Rework's first launch.
