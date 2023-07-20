Products
Rewind for iPhone
Rewind for iPhone
Truly personalized AI in your pocket
Rewind is truly personalized AI. Browse, search, and ask Rewind about what you’ve seen on your phone.
Launched in
iOS
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
by
Rewind
About this launch
Rewind
The search engine for your life
141
reviews
3.8K
followers
Follow for updates
Rewind for iPhone by
Rewind
was hunted by
Dan Siroker
in
iOS
,
Productivity
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Dan Siroker
,
Brett Bejcek
,
Ricky Raykhenberg
,
Tyler Brandt
,
Paul Stamatiou
,
Nikki Dickman
,
Greeshma Yellareddy
,
Jay Hickey
,
Venki Kumar
,
Heidi Liou
,
Ever Uribe
,
Yuna Wang
,
Adam Whitcroft
,
Gonzalo Nuñez
,
Jordan Borth
and
Alyssa Atkins
. Featured on July 26th, 2023.
Rewind
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 141 users. It first launched on November 1st, 2022.
Upvotes
21
Comments
5
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
