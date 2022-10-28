Products
Rewind

The search engine for your life

Free
Rewind is the search engine for your life. It’s a macOS app that’s private by design and allows you to find anything you’ve seen, said, or heard.
Launched in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence
Rewind
About this launch
was hunted by
Hunter Walk
in Mac, Productivity, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Dan Siroker
,
Brett Bejcek
,
Ricky Raykhenberg
,
Tyler Brandt
,
Alexandre Roche
,
Paul Stamatiou
,
Derek Hammond
,
Nikki Dickman
,
Greeshma Yellareddy
and
Jay Hickey
. Featured on November 1st, 2022.
