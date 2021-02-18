discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Serge GusevCo-founder at Approveit Today
Awesome product. Much needed for our sales team. Good luck with the launch!
Share
@sergeyone Thanks Serge!
@sergeyone Thanks for your support! Excited to have the opportunity to partner with such an awesome product team like yours.
👋 Hello Hunters! I am super excited to share the newest launch from the folks at RevOps: Deal Studio. 🤩 I've known and worked with @adam_ballai for almost 10 years. Adam and his incredibly talented team are building something extraordinary with RevOps. 🚀 They have been working hard on Deal Studio and are excited to get your feedback! After you check it out, let @adam_ballai and his kick-ass PM @etsaii know what you think! 🗣 Enjoy!
👋 Hey Hunters! I'm Adam Ballai, founder of RevOps. We're excited to introduce our newest product: RevOps Deal Studio. RevOps is all about making the "Enterprise Checkout Experience" seamless, fast, and flexible for customers and sellers. We are building an eco-system around revenue operations and Deal Studio is one piece to that puzzle. We've heard from founders and revenue leaders about the frustration around getting the right sales agreements to the right prospects at the right time. Having documents in various folders, multiple DocX files, and spreadsheets all contribute to incorrect deals being sent out by sales reps. They have also told us about the challenge of providing the kind of guardrails that enable sales reps to be flexible in their pricing approaches while avoiding incorrect terms and pricing being sent to prospects. RevOps is a unified platform that gives sales teams the ability to move quickly while letting revenue operators put in pre-approved pricing, billing, and legal terms. RevOps Deal Studio gives your team the building blocks to making better sales agreements, minimizing copy and paste for sales documents and enabling increased sales velocity with a simple UI. Here's what you get with RevOps Deal Studio: 🧘 Flexibility: Customize your template for the process that makes sense for your company. ⚡ Lightning Fast: Generate professional sales agreements for your team in minutes. 🚧 Guard Rails: Set your reps up for success while providing the necessary guardrails for structuring deals. Our current users find using our Deal Studio makes their sales processes more streamlined and effective. They're getting more deals closed faster, ultimately increasing revenue and enabling the scaling of their GTM teams. With our Gallery, you can choose from professionally made templates for any kind of pricing model to help you get started. Choose your template, and immediately start editing it in the Deal Studio. Choose from the following options: — Annual Pricing with Professional Services — Subscription Pricing with True Up — Annual Pricing with Pilot Period — User-Based Pricing with Entitlements — Feature-Based Pricing — Multi-Year Agreement — Or design your own! Book a demo today to learn more or choose a template from our gallery to get started right away for free. We're excited to get your feedback! -adam
We love RevOps here at Zeplin. Total game changer replacing our old Google Docs contracts. We have it live connected with SFDC and Slack and when a contract is signed we all get notified. It’s made contract/order form creation/negotiation a breeze and approvals are so much faster. The way custom contracts can be built quickly from a library of pre-approved legal or commercial terms is brilliant. We are excited for their roadmap too, lots of cool features to help teams execute deals faster. They also have an amazing CS team. Keep up the good work Adam and team.
@james_tuck Thank you James! We're so excited to be a partner with you on the exciting growth.