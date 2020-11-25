Reviewside
Will Huang
MakerFounder of Pengram
Hi Product Hunt, and thanks @katmanalac for hunting! I made Reviewside as a side project after frustration with the research process during Amazon’s Prime Day. I found myself constantly switching between YouTube and Amazon while conducting product research. Although Amazon provides plenty of reviews for each item, I found that many reviews seemed ingenuine or contained too much irrelevant information. I realized I was wasting too much time combing through the reviews to dig out information that I wanted. At this point, a single high quality third-party YouTube product review would have been able to influence my purchase decision. Eventually, I concluded that minimizing buyer remorse is best done through aggregation of information from many third-party reviews. To make the process more streamlined and to help more people like me before Black Friday craziness, I would like to share it with everyone. Here is how it works: - Highlight the product name on any website - Right click and select “Find reviews” - Extension will display reviews on the right hand side of the page The current version is a MVP and only supports YouTube, CNET, and Wirecutter integrations. A few other features I’m currently thinking about (using GPT-3): - Semantic feature search/summarization of each review source - Grid-like feature comparison across different products - Embed these features into smaller E-Commerce sites for more product review coverage Would love to hear your thoughts! Please share any feedback you have here, or reach out directly at hwjwill@berkeley.edu!
Reviewside is awesome!! I've used it a couple times already while online shopping, and it saves time looking for reviews. Really excited to see where this goes in the future, especially filtering reviews using AI