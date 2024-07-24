Launches
Decrease user churn with review analysis

Free
Uncover hidden insights from app store reviews, slash churn rates, and boost user satisfaction like never before. Elevate your app to the next level with ReviewHawk AI review analysis!
Analytics
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Apple App Store
Next.js
About this launch
was hunted by
Hector Lopez
in Analytics, SaaS, Artificial Intelligence. Made by
Hector Lopez
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
is not rated yet. This is ReviewHawk's first launch.
