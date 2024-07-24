Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
ReviewHawk
ReviewHawk
Decrease user churn with review analysis
Visit
Upvote 9
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Uncover hidden insights from app store reviews, slash churn rates, and boost user satisfaction like never before. Elevate your app to the next level with ReviewHawk AI review analysis!
Launched in
Analytics
SaaS
Artificial Intelligence
by
ReviewHawk
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
ReviewHawk
Decrease User Churn With Review Analysis
0
reviews
9
followers
Follow for updates
ReviewHawk by
ReviewHawk
was hunted by
Hector Lopez
in
Analytics
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Hector Lopez
. Featured on July 25th, 2024.
ReviewHawk
is not rated yet. This is ReviewHawk's first launch.
Upvotes
9
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report