Launches
Coming soon
Upcoming launches to watch
Launch archive
Most-loved launches by the community
Launch Guide
Checklists and pro tips for launching
Products
News
Newsletter
The best of Product Hunt, every day
Stories
Tech news, interviews, and tips from makers
Changelog
New Product Hunt features and releases
Community
Discussions
Ask questions, find support, and connect
Streaks
The most active community members
Events
Meet others online and in-person
Advertise
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Product
Revideo
Revideo
Create videos with code
Visit
Upvote 39
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Revideo is an open source framework for programmatic video editing. It lets you create video templates in Typescript and render them via an API. It also provides a React player component to enable previews and real-time edits in the browser.
Launched in
Open Source
Developer Tools
Video
by
Revideo
OnDemand
Ad
Start building GenAI products using OnDemand
Maker Shoutouts
We couldn't have built this without...
Show more
About this launch
Revideo
Create videos with code
0
reviews
46
followers
Follow for updates
Revideo by
Revideo
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Open Source
,
Developer Tools
,
Video
. Made by
Konstantin Hohr
and
Justus Mattern
. Featured on July 23rd, 2024.
Revideo
is not rated yet. This is Revideo's first launch.
Upvotes
39
Comments
9
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report